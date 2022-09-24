Babar Azam Joins David Warner, Faf du Plessis on List of Unique Records

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam, scored a stunning century in the second game of the T20I series against England last Thursday at the National Stadium Karachi, propelling his side to a record-breaking triumph.

With 110 runs off 66 balls, Babar not only led the Men in Green to a 10-wicket victory but also set a number of batting records, including becoming the first Pakistani batsman to score a second century in T20I cricket.

The match-winning knock added Babar Azam to the list of batters who have scored centuries in all three formats at the same venue, joining Australian opener David Warner and South African batter Faf du Plessis.

Babar has now struck centuries in all three formats at the National Stadium Karachi, including two centuries in Test against Sri Lanka and Australia, one in ODI against Sri Lanka, and one in T20I against England.

Australian opening batter David Warner and South African Faf du Plessis have scored centuries in all three formats of the game at the Adelaide Oval and the Wanderers in Johannesburg, respectively.

Batter Team Venue Babar Azam Pakistan National Stadium Karachi David Warner Australia Adelaide Oval Faf du Plessis South Africa Johannesburg

Babar Azam also broke Inzamam-ul-Haq’s record for most centuries as a Pakistani captain and became the country’s most successful T20I captain, surpassing former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s record for most matches won.