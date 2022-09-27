HEC Invites Applications for Undergraduate Scholarship Program From GB Students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from bright students hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) who intend to pursue undergraduate studies at HEC-recognized public sector universities all over Pakistan.

Named “Undergraduate Scholarship Program for the Students of Gilgit-Baltistan in Top Pakistani Universities/Institutes,” the program envisions providing scholarships to extraordinary students from GB to equip them with the latest education for upcoming challenges.

Here is all you need to know about the program:

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have a domicile of GB.

Applicants must have completed SSC or HSSC or equivalent. However, priority will be given to students who have completed SSC, HSSC, or equivalent from GB.

Applicants who are already availing of any other scholarship are not eligible for this scholarship program.

The maximum age limit to apply for this program is 22 years on the deadline date.

Benefits

The scholarships will cover:

Tuition fee, hostel fee, and other charges up to Rs. 240,000 per year

Books and traveling allowance of Rs. 30,000 per year

The scholarships will also offer:

A monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000

How to Apply?

Applicants are:

Required to submit the application at HEC’s online portal

Advised to keep their log-in ID and password safe for future use

Required to deposit non-refundable Rs. 500 in any branch of HBL as application fee in Account No. 17427900133401, Account Title: Higher Education Commission, Bank Habib Bank Limited, Branch Code: 1742, SRC H-9 Islamabad Branch and upload the scanned copy of bank receipt at HEC’s online portal

Deadline

The last date for submitting applications is 24 October 2022.

Important Note

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their scores in the aptitude test, which will be conducted by the HEC’s Education Testing Council (ETC), and academic credentials. They must secure at least 50% marks in the test.

ALSO READ HEC Defers University Fees for Flood-Affected Students

They will be required to bring the original applicant copy of paid fee challan on the day of the aptitude test along with the original CNIC/passport. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to take the test.

Students already enrolled in any BS program at public sector universities prior to the advertisement (maximum one academic year/session) may also apply.

The scholarships will be awarded purely on a merit basis, irrespective of gender, caste, race, and religion.

The applicants may apply to any public sector university in the country. However, they will be required to bear all expenses above the scholarship coverage mentioned in the benefits.

The result of the aptitude test will be valid for one year after the announcement of the result.

Read more about the scholarship program at HEC’s website.