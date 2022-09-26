HEC Extends USAT’s Deadline for Batch-III Students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced that Education Testing Council (ETC) online portal will remain open until 3 October 2022 for the Batch-III students willing to take the Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT).

According to the details, students will be able to register themselves until midnight on the above-mentioned date.

It will be conducted on 16 October 2022 and any changes to the test date will be communicated by HEC through e-mail and short message service (SMS).

HEC’s ETC holds USAT for admissions to undergraduate programs across the country. It is based on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) format and includes all fields such as Engineering, Medicine (Allied Health), Information Technology (IT), Management, and Social Sciences. It enables qualified students to become eligible for admission to universities that accept it.

It is conducted in six different categories, which include USAT-E for Pre-Engineering, USAT-M for Pre-Medical, USAT-A for Arts and Humanities, USAT-CS for Computer Science, USAT-GS for General Science, and USAT-Com for Commerce.

Note here that students who have passed the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent or those who have taken the final examinations but are awaiting results can apply for the test.