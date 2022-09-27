Interloop Launches $100 Million Master Project to Increase Capacity

Pakistan’s leading textile company, Interloop Limited has launched a master project with a capital outlay of $100 million for upscaling the overall capacity in apparel production, according to a financial report.

The civil work has been commenced in accordance with the design for a hi-tech and fully vertically integrated Apparel Manufacturing Complex, which will start its operations at Interloop Apparel Park, Faisalabad in Q2 2023 with 50 tons of knitting/dyeing capacity per day, producing over 3 million garments per month.

Interloop Apparel has an annual production capacity of 22 million garments.

The company is also planning to set up Hosiery Plant VI to be operational in 2023-24 for further expanding the business and meeting the growing customer demands.

Interloop has the capacity to produce 795 million pairs of socks annually. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across Pakistan and are equipped with the latest Italian knitting & dying machines and Spanish processing machines. The company is in the process of expanding its capacity to 7,502 knitting machines in Pakistan.

The company is also planning to add further an in-house capacity of 5.5 tons per day which includes filament yarn dyeing capacity of 2.0 tons per day and 3.1 tons per day of elastomeric yarns to cater to all business categories of Interloop Limited and speed to market, according to a report.

The company has recorded its highest-ever profit of more than Rs. 12.3 billion in the outgoing financial year due to emerging new business opportunities.

Interloop Limited, headquartered in Pakistan, is a vertically integrated multi-category clothing company, manufacturing Hosiery, Denim, Knitted Apparel & Seamless Activewear products for top international brands and retailers including Levis, Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Reebok.

Its organizational network spreads across 3 continents, with an extensive, well-equipped industrial infrastructure based in Pakistan, an associate manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka, an affiliate manufacturing facility and sourcing office in China, and marketing services offices in the US, Europe, and Japan.