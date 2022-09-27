PTA Blocks Over 1 Million Social Media Accounts For Sharing Illegal Content

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked over 1.1 million social media accounts for allegedly sharing illegal content and running a hate campaign against state institutions.

It received complaints for up to 1.2 million social media IDs and blocked 1.13 million of them, while around 10,500 were declared non-guilty, and action is underway against the remaining ones.

According to reports, the regulator took action after it received complaints from the public regarding illicit content on social media.

Below is a table showing statistics of PTA’s action against a massive number of social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, etc.

Social Media Platform Total Accounts Blocked Action Under-Process Non-Guilty Miscellaneous/Others 884,835 878,300 6,273 262 Facebook 134,549 112,398 17,548 4,603 Twitter 63,233 31,870 28,070 3,293 TikTok 65,122 63,632 1,407 83 YouTube 42,832 36,138 4,533 2,161 Instagram 10,919 8,078 2,671 170 Snack Video 3,775 3,602 71 6 Likee 1,036 965 – – Dailymotion 576 531 – –

In a separate statement, PTA said that it is working with telecom operators to ensure timely restoration of telecom services in the flood-affected regions.

Reportedly, 3,386 sites were damaged due to floods and around 3,251 of them have been restored so far. It said,