Pakistan, EU Agree on Multifaceted Development Cooperation Agenda

Pakistan and European Union (EU) have agreed on multifaceted development cooperation agenda in several sectors, including smart agriculture, economic growth, sustainable infrastructure, technical and vocational education, climate and green development, digital transformation, and health.

This was brought to the fore at the conclusion of the annual meeting of the sub-group on development cooperation of the Pakistan European Union (EU) Joint Commission at the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Islamabad on Tuesday.

With an emphasis on cooperation in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-stricken areas, both sides discussed the level of present development cooperation and resolved to deepen their relationship for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Deputy Head of South and South East Asia of the European Commission Ian Hoskins stated on the occasion, “We are here to commit that the EU will, under its Multi Indicative Program (MIP), support the economic and social development of Pakistan and integrate post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction into the existing plan, which we consider of paramount importance for the people of Pakistan.”

The meeting also discussed the implementation of the MIP, the Annual Action Plan, and the post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction. Besides, the progress on ongoing EU-funded projects in Pakistan was also reviewed during the meeting.

Under the MIP 2021-2027 the EU will provide Pakistan with €265 million during the first three years in areas of green inclusive growth and human capital and governance, including the rule of law and human rights (HR).

ALSO READ Pakistan Will Need More International Assistance in Flood Rehabilitation Process: Minister

European Union’s total ongoing portfolio in Pakistan is worth €630.19 million for 38 projects. Since 2001, the EU has provided over €1.9 billion to Pakistan.