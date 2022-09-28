Rizwan Becomes 2nd Pakistani to Break into All-Time Top 10 T20I Batsmen

Mohammad Rizwan has become the second Pakistani to make his way into the top 10 of the ICC Men’s All-Time T20I Batting Rankings.

The right-hand batter has recently put formidable batting displays against England in the ongoing T20I series, helping his side to victories in the second and fourth T20Is. He now sits at 8th place in the all-time rankings with 861 rating points.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Moves Up in T20I Rankings After Century Against England

Besides Rizwan, all-format skipper, Babar Azam, is the other Pakistani batter in the top 10 of these rankings. He is in the 4th position in the rankings with 896 rating points.

Overall, the top spot continues to be occupied by England’s Dawid Malan with 915 rating points. Australia’s white-ball captain, Aaron Finch, is second with 900 points and India’s Virat Kohli is third with 897 points.

ALSO READ Pakistan Needs Finisher Like Hardik Pandya: Shahid Afridi

Here are the complete ICC Men’s All-Time T20I Batting Rankings: