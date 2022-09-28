Rizwan Becomes 2nd Pakistani to Break into All-Time Top 10 T20I Batsmen

By Haroon Hayder | Published Sep 28, 2022 | 2:31 pm

Mohammad Rizwan has become the second Pakistani to make his way into the top 10 of the ICC Men’s All-Time T20I Batting Rankings.

The right-hand batter has recently put formidable batting displays against England in the ongoing T20I series, helping his side to victories in the second and fourth T20Is. He now sits at 8th place in the all-time rankings with 861 rating points.

ALSO READ

Besides Rizwan, all-format skipper, Babar Azam, is the other Pakistani batter in the top 10 of these rankings. He is in the 4th position in the rankings with 896 rating points.

Overall, the top spot continues to be occupied by England’s Dawid Malan with 915 rating points. Australia’s white-ball captain, Aaron Finch, is second with 900 points and India’s Virat Kohli is third with 897 points.

ALSO READ

Here are the complete ICC Men’s All-Time T20I Batting Rankings:

Rank Player Country Rating Points
1 Dawid Malan England 915
2 Aaron Finch Australia 900
3 Virat Kohli India 897
4 Babar Azam Pakistan 896
5 Kevin Pietersen England 882
6 Eoin Morgan England 872
7 Alex Hales England 866
8 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 861
9 Lokesh Rahul India 854
10 Brendan McCullum New Zealand 849

 

Haroon Hayder

close
>