Pakistan Needs Finisher Like Hardik Pandya: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan’s batting lineup has been heavily criticized following a dismal performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, and most former cricketers and experts believe that the problem lies in the middle order.

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has also said that the national team requires a consistent finisher like Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, who bowls crucial overs before coming in and winning matches with the bat.

While speaking on a TV program, the former all-rounder questioned, “Do you think there is any player in the Pakistan team who is taking responsibility for finishing the matches with the bat?”

When asked about the performance of the middle-order batters, Afridi remarked that the likes of Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan are not as consistent with the bat as Hardik Pandya is for India.

Afridi stated that at least two of these four players must be consistent. He also highlighted the importance of Shadab, saying, “The period in which Shadab bowls is very crucial. The day he does a good job with the ball, Pakistan wins.”

The 42-year-old went on to say that if the Men in Green are looking to win the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, they must work hard on their bowling and batting units and minimize the mistakes they have made in the recent past.