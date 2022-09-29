Karachi Gets New Gas Pipeline Following Low-Pressure Complaints

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has developed a new main gas pipeline in Karachi to reduce gas pressure-related complaints in several areas of the metropolis.

The Managing Director (MD) of the SSGCL, Imran Maniar, inaugurated the project in the presence of the Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Distribution in Karachi Central, Abdul Rasheed Laghari, and other distribution department members.

ALSO READ CDA Launches NADRA’s Verification Center in Islamabad

At the inauguration ceremony, Maniar lauded the engineers and technicians for the timely completion of the project and stated that the new pipeline will enhance gas supply in the old city areas, including Lyari and Garden.

Furthermore, he stated that it is a 12-inch diameter pipeline stretching over five kilometers from Mazar-e-Quaid to the Dhobi Ghat area and has been developed at a cost of Rs. 150 million.

Separately, Secretary Petroleum Ministry, Ali Raza Bhutta, briefed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday regarding the natural gas reserves in Pakistan and said that the country may experience a severe gas crisis in the upcoming winter as its natural reserves have declined, while international prices have also inflated.

ALSO READ Cabinet Approves Import of 300,000 Tons of Urea for Upcoming Rabi Season

In related news, six family members, including four children, have been wounded after a gas-leak-induced fire incident at their residence in Lyari’s Miran Naka area.

Among the injured are four children, a woman, and Arif, a police officer posted at Security Zone-I.