Grid Hosting Pakistan – Your Hosting Partner, Now In Pakistan

It is a known fact that web, e-mail hosting, cloud services, and server hosting services are the heart and soul of all industries in the future.

It has come to stay and of course, it is one industry that plays key roles not only in the business world but also in almost all the aspects of what goes around in our world today.

This is so because there is hardly any serious-minded business or organization or even individual that can stay out in this fast, connected world where it’s becoming much of a necessity rather than a choice or preference.

Google, Microsoft, GoDaddy, Blue Host, Host Gator, theemailshop.co.uk, and Grid Hosting UK are some of the companies working on a global scale.

The best part of this business is that there is virtually unlimited potential to generate revenue for businesses from several sources and a varied client base located worldwide.

Grid Hosting Pakistan is the subsidiary of UK based company i.e., Grid Hosting UK with proven excellence since 2005 by world-class Website, Email, Server, and Cloud Hosting services.

They will be providing web, email, server, and cloud hosting services, as well as lease server spaces, to individual clients and corporate organizations to make their websites, server, and data accessible over the internet while providing them with a cost-effective, affordable, secure, and reliable solution that they can rely on with complete satisfaction.

They aim to not only provide these extensive services but also become No 1 in jobs creation by hiring the best available workforce from within Pakistan to serve the worldwide clientele as well.

Grid Hosting will be undertaking rigorous training for the workforce to provide the international standard facilities readily available to Pakistani clients.

A lot of Pakistani companies the likes of Lailoo.com (online directory & marketplace), Rjspret.com (exclusive ladies’ Pret brand), and more are already using the services.

Product and Services

Grid Hosting UK’s products and services include:

Domain Registration

Website hosting services

Cloud Hosting Services

Virtual Cloud Servers / VPS

Private Email Services

Installed website applications

SSL Certificates & Web-add-on Services

Domain & Website Privacy

The company is also providing full IT support to companies and helping new business set up all IT and IS related work.

Dedicated Customer Support

The customer success teams will be available 24/7 whenever you need them and there are multiple ways to access support.

There are detailed online instructions and guides, FAQs, and even video tutorials to help you to resolve any issues that you may encounter. There is an online chat support service and a telephone support line in case the issue is not resolved and requiring one to one assistance.

Reputation & Reliability

As a hosting provider, your critical data will always be on the servers of your hosting company, so it’s super essential to choose a company that has a proven track record and have the necessary experience for such critical services.

Therefore, since its establishment in 2005, Grid Hosting has dedicated measures in place to safeguard the data as well as a long history of providing these services with excellence.

Backups

No matter how experienced you are with websites, technical issues can arise that can result in losing data. It could be an accidentally deleted website section, or it could be that a hacker attacks your website – having a backup is crucial for peace of mind.

Grid Hosting has a dedicated system in place for both onsite and offsite backups, just make sure that you have an active service with the company so you can be sure that your data is safely backed up as well.

Scalability

It is one of the most important questions any business will be asking, especially in the starting so they can keep their overheads to the minimum in the start and increase the computing power as the need arises.

At Grid Hosting, be absolutely sure as you can upgrade or downgrade the services as per your requirement. Their customer support teams are available 24/7 in case you want any help.

Money Back Guarantee

Grid Hosting is offering a 45-day money-back guarantee, so if you are not happy with the performance or have compatibility issues, etc., you will get a refund of the money.

Conclusion

In short, don’t opt for cheap options especially if it’s related to your data or your online presence. Always opt for the best cost-effective options and Grid Hosting Pakistan is absolutely the perfect fit.