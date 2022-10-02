Pakistan Software House Association went through its yearly elections and elected new board members to the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

CEC unanimously nominated Muhammad Zohaib Khan from A2Z Creatorz as the Chairman [email protected] Newly elected members of the CEC include Mohsin Ali (Inbox), Shahzad Shahid (TPS), Jamil Goheer (Virtual Force), Mudassir Malik (App Genni), and Azam Mughal (Secure Beans).

CEC includes five newly elected members every year and five elected members from the previous year.

The new CEC has elected new office bearers of [email protected] including, Zohaib Khan (Chairman), Ali Ihsan (Sr. Vice Chairman), Khurram Rahat (Vice Chairman), Shahzad Shahid (Treasurer).

IT industry leaders, trade bodies, and top governmental functionaries welcome the new CEC and office bearers and have expressed their willingness to work together with IT companies and exporters under this dynamic and internationally renowned leadership.

Zohaib Khan has expressed his profound gratitude for this responsibility and shared his vision,

Take IT exports to USD 10 Billion in the next 5 years

Work with the Government to reintroduce tax holidays for the IT industry until 2030.

Work with Government bodies like SECP, FBR, and SBP to improve the ease and cost of doing business.

Build industry-academia collaboration to promote high-end & market-based skills.

Promote Make in Pakistan products and help scale globally.

Build Brand Pakistan’s global outreach through credible trade activities, lobbying and publications

IT industry is leading its way to be the largest employer of knowledge workers and aiming to be a US$ 50 Billion industry in the next 10 years