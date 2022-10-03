FBR Shows 81.3 Percent Growth in Disposal of Appeals by Business Community

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has disposed of 40,058 appeals from the business community during the tax year 2022 as against 22,095 appeals cleared in the tax year 2019, registering a growth of 81.29 percent.

The FBR’s plan executed (2021-22) to deal with the taxpayer’s appeals revealed that the FBR has introduced the e-Filing of Appeals at the first appellate forum of the Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals).

The FBR amended the Rules of Business, 1973 to the effect of allowing full autonomy to the FBR in making decisions about (i) payment of fees, special as well as normal, without requiring approval from the Law & Justice Division. (ii) Placement of Legal Counsels/Advocates on FBR Panel without requiring approval from the Law & Justice Division (iii) engaging any legal counsel/advocate advocate from outside the FBR Panel without requiring approval from the Law & Justice Division. (iv) Complete independence in handling litigation matters without requiring approval from the Law & Justice Division.

The FBR has enhanced the number of Commissioner inland Revenue Appeals, i.e., CIR (A), from 23 (BS-20) officers to 34 (BS-20) officers/CIR (A) across the country.

The annual disposal of appeals at the national level grew from 22095 appeals (the tax year 2019) to 40058 appeals (the tax year 2022), registering a growth of 81.29 percent as per the Revenue Division Year Book 2021-22.

The FBR has also introduced the first-ever “Policy for the Appointment of Panel Advocates” with the introduction of a ‘Score Card’ to ensure transparency and merit-based selection. The policy is duly approved by the Board-in-Council (BIC) and okayed by the Supreme Court in Prudential Bank’s case.

The FBR has introduced the first-ever “Policy for delisting Legal Counsels / Advocates” from FBR’s Panel. The policy is duly approved by the FBR’s Board-in-Council.

Moreover, the FBR has enhanced the financial powers of the Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue for granting Special Fee to the Legal Counsel from Rs. 200,000 to Rs. 500,000 to ensure timely, proper representation before the Courts. It has Constituted Regional Focal Teams to interact with and assist Courts, registrars of High Courts, and Attorney General offices. Separate officers/staff of CIR (A) office, approved by Establishment Division, pending with Finance Division.