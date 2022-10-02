Pakistan’s Inflation Clocks In At 23.2% in September 2022

Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index-based inflation (CPI) increased to 23.2 percent on a year-on-year basis in September 2022 as compared to an increase of 27.3 percent in the previous month and 9 percent in September 2021, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As per the monthly review of price indices by the PBS, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, CPI decreased by 1.2 percent in September 2022 as compared to an increase of 2.4 percent in the previous month and an increase of 2.1 percent in September 2021.

The average CPI in the first three months of the current fiscal year was 25.11 percent compared to 8.58 percent during the same period of last year.

The National Consumer Price Index for September 2022 decreased by 1.15 percent over August 2022 and increased to 23.18 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. September 2021.

CPI inflation Urban increased to 21.2 percent on a year-on-year basis in September 2022 as compared to an increase of 26.2 percent in the previous month and 9.1 percent in September 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, it decreased by 2.1 percent in September 2022 as compared to an increase of 2.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 2 percent in September 2021.

CPI inflation Rural increased to 26.1 percent on a year-on-year basis in September 2022 as compared to an increase of 28.8 percent in the previous month and 8.8 percent in September 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.2 percent in September 2022 as compared to an increase of 2.2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 2.3 percent in September 2021.

The sensitive price index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 28.6 percent in September 2022 as compared to an increase of 34 percent a month earlier and an increase of 16.6 percent in September 2021. On a MoM basis, it decreased by 1.4 percent in September 2022 as compared to an increase of 5.2 percent a month earlier and an increase of 2.7 percent in September 2021.

The Wholesale Price index (WPI) inflation on a YoY basis increased to 38.9 percent in September 2022 as compared to an increase of 41.2 percent a month earlier and an increase of 19.6 percent in September 2021. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 1.4 percent in September 2022 as compared to an increase of 3.1 percent a month earlier and an increase of 3.2 percent in the corresponding month i.e. September 2021.

Measured by non-food and non-energy Urban increased to 14.4 percent on a YoY basis in September 2022 as compared to an increase of 13.8 percent in the previous month and 6.4 percent in September 2021. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.9 percent in September, 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.8 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.4 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2021.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 17.6 percent on YoY basis in September 2022 as compared to an increase of 16.5 percent in the previous month and 6.2 percent in September 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.4 percent in September 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.8 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.5 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. September, 2021.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Urban increased to 19.5 percent on YoY basis in September, 2022 as compared to 21.4 percent in the previous month and 8.7 percent in September, 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.6 percent in September, 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.7 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.9 percent in corresponding month of last year i.e. September, 2021.

Measured by 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Rural increased to 24.4 percent on YoY basis in September, 2022 as compared to 23.8 percent in the previous month and by 8.2 percent in September, 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.5 percent in September 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.8 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.2 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2021.

MoM top few commodities which varied from the previous month and contributed to Urban CPI among food which in creased: Tomatoes (33.86%), Vegetables (22.70%), Pulse Moong (19.53%), Potatoes (17.43%), Wheat (15.35%), Eggs (14.20%), Chicken (13.05%), Tea (11.59%), Besan (9.74%), Cigarettes (8.21%), Pulse Gram (6.90%), Pulse Mash (6.25%), Beans (3.21%) and Milk (2.96%).

Decreased: Vegetable Ghee (4.50%), Onions (3.86%), Pulse Masoor (3.08%), Cooking Oil (1.89%) and Sugar (0.93%). NON-FOOD Increased: Washing Soap/Detergents/Match Box (8.30%), Liquefied Hydrocarbons (6.34%), Stationery (6.01%), Motor Vehicle Accessories (5.22%), Plastic Products (5.14%), Motor Fuel (3.19%), Furniture & Furnishing (2.22%) and Construction Input Items (1.71%) and decreased in Electricity Charges (65.33%) and Motor Vehicles (2.43%).

YoY top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of previous year i.e. September 2021 in food and increased among Tomatoes (127.81%), Pulse Masoor (79.54%), Gram Whole (74.48%), Mustard Oil (71.85%), Vegetables (67.16%), Cooking Oil (65.33%), Pulse Gram (64.20%), Besan (58.47%), Vegetable Ghee (57.16%), Pulse Mash (56.3%), Wheat (55.31%), Rice (39.82%), Pulse Moong (38.86%), Onions (38.27%) Potatoes (37.33%), Tea (35.57%), Cigarettes (35.40%), Eggs (35.00%) and Milk (28.58%) and decreased in Sugar (18.94%) and Condiments & Spices (14.10%).

Among non-food items which increased in Motor Fuel (86.96%), Liquefied Hydrocarbons (53.20%), Stationery (52.42%), Cleaning & Laundering (39.12%), Washing Soap/Detergents/Match Box (37.65%), Motor Vehicle Accessories (32.77%), Construction Input Items (29.36%), Cotton cloth (23.68%) and Plastic Products (20.89%) and decreased in Electricity charges (30.48%).

MoM top few commodities which varied from previous month and contributed to rural CPI in food which increased in Tomatoes (72.34%), Vegetables (26.31%), Eggs (15.87%), Pulse Moong (14.47%), Potatoes (12.67%), Chicken (10.92%), Wheat (9.66%), Besan (7.86%), Tea (7.52%), Condiments & Spices (6.60%), Pulse Mash (4.87%), Cigarettes (4.82%) and Milk (4.45%).

Decreased: Fruits (3.40%), Pulse Masoor (3.07%), Vegetable Ghee (1.6%) and Cooking Oil (0.65%). NON-FOOD Increased: Liquefied Hydrocarbons (11.40%), Washing Soaps, Detergents and Match Box (4.26%), Stationery (2.71%), Motor Vehicles Accessories (2.68%), Solid Fuel (2.27%), Construction Input Items (2.13%), Readymade Garments (2.03%) and Plastic Products (1.75%). Decreased: Electricity Charges (65.33%).

YoY top few commodities which varied from corresponding month of previous year i.e. Sep 2021 are given below: FOOD Increased: Tomatoes (144.49%), Gram Whole (80.31%), Pulse Masoor (78.92%), Vegetables (68.64%), Mustard Oil (66.88%), Pulse Gram (63.57%), Cooking Oil (62.13%), Vegetable Ghee (60.74%), Pulse Mash (57.51%), Besan (53.35%), Wheat (43.27%), Onions (42.14%), Pulse Moong (41.73%), Eggs (39.40%), Rice (37.88%), and Potatoes (31.87%). Decreased: Sugar (19.07%). NON-FOOD Increased: Motor Fuels (90.49%), Liquefied Hydrocarbons (67.99%), Construction Input Items (37.30%), Washing Soaps, Detergents and Match Box (32.56%), Cleaning & Laundering (31.92%), Motor Vehicles Accessories (30.51%), Stationery (30.47%), Solid Fuel (25.00%), Furniture & Furnishing (23.37%) and Plastic Products (22.84%).

Decreased: Electricity Charges (30.48%).

MoM top few commodities which varied from previous month and contributed to WPI are given below:

Increased: Potatoes (28.20%), Stimulant & Spice Crops (20.07%), Fibre Crops (18.53%), Vegetables (18.34%), Wheat (17.84%), Printing Paper (16.74%), Eggs (15.98%), Wheat Flour (14.79%), Poultry (13.38%), Leather Without Hair (10.83%) and Mobil Oil (8.41%).

Decreased: Electrical Energy (34.59%), Furnace Oil (6.67%), Vegetable Ghee (3.18%), Fruits (2.42%), Steel Bar & Sheets (1.82%), Sugar Refined (1.81%) and Cement (0.61%).

YEAR-ON-YEAR:

The top few commodities which varied from the previous year are given below:

Increased: Chuff Cutter (162.76%), Concrete Mixture (139.71%), Kerosene Oil (131.83%), Diesel Oil (120.67%), Lighting Equipments (106.79%), Motor Spirit (95.96%), Vegetables (79.94%), Coal (79.42%), Pulses (76.38%), Chemicals (74.67%), Fertilizers (73.58%), Cultivators (68.18%), Bed Foam (65.59%), Vegetable Ghee (59.35%), Wheat (58.55%), Pipe Fittings (58.24%), Glass sheets (56.37%), Tractors (52.06%), Furnace Oil (51.63%), Vegetable Oils (49.46%), Cement (47.49%), Potatoes (46.49%) and Printing Paper (41.36%).

Decreased: Spices (39.43%), Sugar (18.93%), Bajra (15.38%) and Stimulant & Spice Crops (5.29%)