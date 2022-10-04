Saudi Arabia Extends Umrah Visa to 3 Months

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)’s Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, announced the extension of the visa limit for Umrah, from one month to three months for all pilgrims.

The minister made this announcement during a two-day official visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, according to the Saudi Gazette.

The minister also revealed that the process of applying for Umrah or Hajj visas has become easier through the online platform, ‘Nusuk’.

The platform had been launched in November last year to facilitate the process of attaining Hajj and Umrah visas, as well as visit permits for the Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madina with mobile applications.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) revealed the above in a statement adding that the new service is an initiative of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA). It added that the applications, ‘Eatmarna’ and ‘Tawakkalna’ will facilitate the pilgrims to attain permits to visit the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

The ministry explained that the aforementioned applications can be used after registering through the Saudi ‘Quddum’ platform, urging the users to keep both the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications updated through their mobile app stores.