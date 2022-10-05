Date for Pakistan-India Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Clash Unveiled

Pakistan’s women’s team will begin their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 campaign against arch-rivals India on February 12 in Cape Town, as the schedule for the showpiece event in Africa has been announced.

According to the schedule, a total of ten teams will participate in the mega event, with the home side, South Africa, facing Sri Lanka in the curtain-raiser on 10 February at Newlands.

As per the schedule, 23 matches will take place in 15 days across Cape Town, Paarl, and Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) while the final match of the mega event will be played on 26 February. Australia will defend their title.

The confirmed teams for the eighth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup are Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the West Indies, Bangladesh, and Ireland.

It is worth noting that both neighboring countries will meet in the Asia Cup 2022 group stage encounter on October 7 at 12:30 PM at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The Green Shirts have already won two out of two matches.

The Women in Green recently defeated Malaysia and Bangladesh by huge margins in the Asia Cup 2022, and their remaining games will be against Thailand, India, UAE, and Sri Lanka.