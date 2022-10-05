Mentors Unveil Pakistan Junior League’s Glittering Trophy

The captains of the six teams along with the mentors unveiled the Pakistan Junior League trophy at Gaddafi Stadium. Darren Sammy, Colin Munro, Shoaib Malik, and Imran Tahir also shared their thoughts on the unique U-19 league.

At the trophy reveal ceremony for the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League, Rawalpindi Raider’s mentor and star cricketer, Colin Munro, expressed his thoughts about the league. The mentor saw the league as a great opportunity for the young players to rise to the top and even make their way to the PSL next year.

Darren Sammy, who will coach Hyderabad Hunters, expressed his delight upon visiting Pakistan again. In his message to the young captains, he told them to trust their instincts and showcase them through their decisions on the field.

Bhawalpur Royals’ Imran Tahir declared the league as an exceptional initiative while he told the young lot to make the best of their time in the tournament. He also compared the two eras, saying that such an idea was never even dreamed of in his days of playing U-19 cricket.

Shoaib Malik, mentoring Gujranwala Giants, is not only excited to share his experience with the young players but also to learn about the new form of the game from them.

The 16-day tournament begins on Thursday at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.