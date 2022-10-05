Star-Studded Commentary Panel Unveiled for Inaugural PJL

PCB has unveiled the commentary panel for the first edition of the Pakistan Junior League. The panel includes Mike Haysman, former captain, Sana Mir, and other known voices.

The first-ever Pakistan Junior League kicks off on Thursday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The unique league will showcase the local as well as foreign talent over the span of 16 days.

The commentary panel for the inaugural edition includes prominent commentators Daren Ganga, Dominic Cork, and Mike Haysman. Former Pakistan captain, Sana Mir, former Zimbabwe player, Tino Mawoyo, and seasoned broadcaster, Sikander Bakht, will also be a part of the panel. Roha Nadeem will be the presenter.