PCB Announces Ticket Prices for Pakistan Junior League Matches

PCB has announced affordable ticket prices for the first edition of the Pakistan Junior League.

The ticket prices for the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League have been set to be pocket-friendly for cricket fans while the kids can enjoy the game free of cost. Individuals above the age of 18 will have to buy a ticket for Rs. 100 in order to watch the young stars play live at Gaddafi Stadium.

The spectators can buy PJL match tickets outside the Gadaffi Stadium at the Archery/Liberty entrance and the Gulberg College entrance. Under-18s can enter the stadium for free by presenting a school ID card at the ticket booth.

The first season of the unique league features six teams comprising local and foreign talent of the U-19 circuit.