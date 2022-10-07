Fans Want Saeed Anwar as Rizwan’s Opening Partner in T20Is

Former Pakistan opener, Saeed Anwar, is recognized as one of the most elegant batters in cricket history. For a decade, Anwar along with Aamer Sohail opened the innings in both red and white ball cricket for Pakistan.

Since the start of 2021, Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has been displaying outstanding performances as an opening batter in the shortest format of the game, breaking a number of batting records during this period.

Today, the right-hander scored another magnificent half-century against Bangladesh in the opening encounter of the tri-series at Hagley Oval in New Zealand.

Following the 21-run triumph, popular cricket website, ESPNcricinfo, posted three former Pakistan openers on its official Twitter account and asked fans to choose one of the batters as Rizwan’s opening partner for the shortest format of the game.

“Three legendary Pakistani openers in their prime. Pick one to partner Rizwan in T20 cricket today,” ESPNcricinfo Tweeted.

Cricket fans responded quickly, and in a very short time, Saeed Anwar became a top trend on social media.

Three legendary Pakistani openers in their prime 🇵🇰 Pick one to partner Rizwan in T20 cricket today pic.twitter.com/FpstZL1Qzc — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 7, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Saeed Anwar has played 55 Tests for Pakistan, scoring 4052 runs at an average of 45.5, and has played 247 One-Day Internationals, scoring 8824 runs at an average of 39.2.

His 194 against India remained the highest individual ODI score for over 13 years before being broken by India’s legendary batter, Sachin Tendulkar in 2010.