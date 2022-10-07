Pakistan Women Register Historic Win Over Arch-Rivals India in Asia Cup

Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India by 13 runs in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Friday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. It is the first time in the last six years that Pakistan has defeated India in the T20 format.

While batting first, Pakistan took an excellent start stitching a 26-run opening partnership with Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen scoring 17 off 17 balls and 11 runs off 14 balls respectively.

Experienced all-rounder, Nida Dar, scored an unbeaten 56 off 37 balls and Bismah Maroof scored 32 off 35 which led the Women in Green to a solid total of 137 runs as Deepti Sharma and Pooja took three and two wickets respectively.

The bowling unit performed beautifully while defending the target, getting two quick wickets when 29 runs were on board, but Dayalan Hemalatha and Deepti Sharma steadied the ship for India as they scored 20 and 16 runs, respectively.

Slow left-arm orthodox, Nashra Sandhu took three wickets, Sadia Iqbal and Nida Dar took two wickets each while Aiman Anwar and Tuba Hasan took one wicket each as Pakistan defended the target with 13 runs to spare. Nida Dar was awarded player of the match for her all-around performance.

Here is the updated points table: