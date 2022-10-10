Haval Launches H6 Plug-in Hybrid in Thailand at Toyota Corolla’s Price

By Waleed Shah | Published Oct 10, 2022 | 6:34 pm
Haval H6 PHEV Thailand

Haval has launched H6 Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) in Thailand. The company revealed the crossover during a car show late last year.

Although its design is not too different from the original third-generation H6 — except for a slightly more aggressive front fascia — it boasts interesting performance figures.

Details

H6 Plugin Hybrid will have the familiar turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 167 horsepower (hp) and 285 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. However, with the output of the electric motor combined, it makes a handsome 326 hp and 530 Nm of torque.

The system sends that power to the front wheels only via a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) — Haval’s in-house-developed gearbox that uses twin planetary gear sets, modulating power between the engine and the electric motor.

Haval-H6-PHEV-Thailand-2-e1638359879788

GWM claims an electric-only range of 201 km and a fuel economy of 35.5 kilometers per liter. It has a 41.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that will allow for the aforementioned range and fuel economy.

Other advanced features include:

  • 6 Airbags
  • 360º Camera
  • Traction and Stability Control
  • Hill Start Assist and Descent Control
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Collision Warning
  • Autonomous Braking
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Wireless Charging
  • Smart Infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Configuration
  • Climate Control with rear A.C. Vents
  • Keyless Entry and Go
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Multiple Drive Modes
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Ventilated Seats
  • Heads-up Display (HuD)
  • Ambient Lighting

H6 PHEV is a major upgrade over its other variants, especially in terms of performance and range. Yet, its base variant in Thailand is equivalent to Rs. 4.8 million while a fully optioned variant is worth Rs. 5.3 million when converted to PKR.

While not exactly cheap, H6 PHEV in Thailand is significantly cheaper than its Pakistani counterparts.

