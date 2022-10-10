Haval Launches H6 Plug-in Hybrid in Thailand at Toyota Corolla’s Price

Haval has launched H6 Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) in Thailand. The company revealed the crossover during a car show late last year.
Although its design is not too different from the original third-generation H6 — except for a slightly more aggressive front fascia — it boasts interesting performance figures.
Details
H6 Plugin Hybrid will have the familiar turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 167 horsepower (hp) and 285 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. However, with the output of the electric motor combined, it makes a handsome 326 hp and 530 Nm of torque.
The system sends that power to the front wheels only via a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) — Haval’s in-house-developed gearbox that uses twin planetary gear sets, modulating power between the engine and the electric motor.
GWM claims an electric-only range of 201 km and a fuel economy of 35.5 kilometers per liter. It has a 41.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that will allow for the aforementioned range and fuel economy.
Other advanced features include:
- 6 Airbags
- 360º Camera
- Traction and Stability Control
- Hill Start Assist and Descent Control
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Collision Warning
- Autonomous Braking
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Wireless Charging
- Smart Infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Configuration
- Climate Control with rear A.C. Vents
- Keyless Entry and Go
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Multiple Drive Modes
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Ventilated Seats
- Heads-up Display (HuD)
- Ambient Lighting
H6 PHEV is a major upgrade over its other variants, especially in terms of performance and range. Yet, its base variant in Thailand is equivalent to Rs. 4.8 million while a fully optioned variant is worth Rs. 5.3 million when converted to PKR.
While not exactly cheap, H6 PHEV in Thailand is significantly cheaper than its Pakistani counterparts.