Haval Launches H6 Plug-in Hybrid in Thailand at Toyota Corolla’s Price

Haval has launched H6 Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) in Thailand. The company revealed the crossover during a car show late last year.

Although its design is not too different from the original third-generation H6 — except for a slightly more aggressive front fascia — it boasts interesting performance figures.

Details

H6 Plugin Hybrid will have the familiar turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 167 horsepower (hp) and 285 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. However, with the output of the electric motor combined, it makes a handsome 326 hp and 530 Nm of torque.

ALSO READ Pakistani Used Cars Gain Value Instead of Losing It: Report

The system sends that power to the front wheels only via a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) — Haval’s in-house-developed gearbox that uses twin planetary gear sets, modulating power between the engine and the electric motor.

GWM claims an electric-only range of 201 km and a fuel economy of 35.5 kilometers per liter. It has a 41.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that will allow for the aforementioned range and fuel economy.

Other advanced features include:

6 Airbags

360º Camera

Traction and Stability Control

Hill Start Assist and Descent Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Collision Warning

Autonomous Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control

Wireless Charging

Smart Infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Configuration

Climate Control with rear A.C. Vents

Keyless Entry and Go

Electronic Parking Brake

Multiple Drive Modes

Panoramic Sunroof

Ventilated Seats

Heads-up Display (HuD)

Ambient Lighting

ALSO READ Karachi to Increase Traffic Fines Following Lahore

H6 PHEV is a major upgrade over its other variants, especially in terms of performance and range. Yet, its base variant in Thailand is equivalent to Rs. 4.8 million while a fully optioned variant is worth Rs. 5.3 million when converted to PKR.

While not exactly cheap, H6 PHEV in Thailand is significantly cheaper than its Pakistani counterparts.