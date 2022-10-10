Karachi to Increase Traffic Fines Following Lahore

Karachi police have sought approval for an increase in fines for traffic offenses. Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, DIG Traffic Karachi, stated that the traffic police are already ensuring rigorous compliance with laws and regulations to maintain a smooth traffic flow in the city.

Cheema added that they have requested the Sindh government for an increment in fines against the rising traffic infractions. He hopes that the government will approve them.

Karachi police have evidently taken inspiration from Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP), which hiked illegal parking fines by 900%. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi said that the decision to impose fines is by the strict orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Mehdi warned that the new fines will become effective from Friday, October 7.

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has apprehended 4,211 thieves from over 212 gangs in Karachi, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Tariq Nawaz. The department has arrested at least 24 alleged suspects after they sustained injuries in 19 different encounters. Five of the perpetrators lost their lives, Nawaz added.

Between January and September 2022, the department recovered 3,015 stolen motorcycles and 462 cars, SP added. He further claimed that the crime rate has decreased since the arrest of over 4,000 street criminals.

SP Nawaz also highlighted that multiple seasoned gangs are still terrorizing the city. The police are doing their best to identify and arrest these gangs, he added.