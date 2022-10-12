Mohammad Yousuf Terms Changing Opening Pair for T20 World Cup Risky

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been in the spotlight since the Asia Cup 2022, and several former cricketers and experts believe that left-handed opener, Fakhar Zaman, should open with one of them.

Following the persistent failure of the middle order, it was reported earlier this week that the national team management is considering changing the batter order to support the middle order.

However, Pakistan’s batting coach, Mohammad Yousuf, believes that making changes to the top order ahead of the mega event will be risky, as both batters have performed wonderfully in the recent past in T20Is.

While speaking during the media talk after New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 9 runs, Yousuf said, “It’s risky to take such a chance. Rizwan was the Player of the Match in the first match, after which Babar won the award.”

It is worth noting that Rizwan’s magnificent innings of 78* runs off 50 helped the Men in Green defeat Bangladesh, and Babar’s knock of 79* runs off 53 led the national team to victory against the New Zealand tri-series.

Yousuf went on to say that the pair has opened the inning in the shortest format since the beginning of 2021 and the management has not discussed making changes to the batting order, with the World Cup starting this week.

