Babar Claps Back at Aftab Iqbal in Hilarious Way [Video]

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam, has bounced back after a disappointing outing in the Asia Cup 2022 by displaying performances in the T20I series against England and the ongoing tri-series in New Zealand.

Following the fourth game of the tri-series in New Zealand, renowned TV program host, Aftab Iqbal, criticized Babar Azam, saying that the all-format captain has grown egoistic and is no longer a star in his eyes.

One of the journalists started a conversation over Aftab Iqbal’s remark during the post-match press conference following Pakistan’s last group stage match against Bangladesh, in which Babar scored 55 runs off 40 balls.

In a video that went viral on social media, it can be seen that a journalist asked Babar Azam how he deals with the criticism of his captaincy in reference to the critical comments by a senior journalist in a TV show.

The stylish batter responded to the question rather in a hilarious way saying “By the way, I don’t know who you are talking about. I don’t even know him. Such things happen whether we lose or win,” he added.

HAHAHA love you babar azam for this. Destroyed that boomer Aftab Iqbal with a smile 😂 pic.twitter.com/inwCZGDdyc — Anas Tipu (@teepusahab) October 13, 2022

Babar had also responded to Aaqib Javed’s criticism during a news conference ahead of the T20I series against England last month, saying that it’s his personal opinion, but players don’t discuss outsiders’ thoughts in the dressing room.