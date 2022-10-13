Pakistan to Tour Nepal Next Month for International Football Friendlies

Pakistani football stars are ready to fly to Nepal, where they will take on the hosts in the friendlies to be played in mid-November. The last time Pakistan played an international game was against Cambodia in World Cup Qualifiers in 2019.

The national men’s football squad will be announced later. After six weeks of extensive training in Lahore, the men in green are free for two weeks to get some rest and are instructed to rejoin the camp on 3rd November.

From different cities in Pakistan, the PFF selected a group of 90 players of which 36 were finalized based on dedication and extraordinary skills. The six-week-long training comprised of exercises, training, physical fitness, and most importantly, friendly matches.

On the final day of training of the first phase, the Head Coach of the Pakistan national football team, Shehzad Anwar, said, “From the day first, the boys kept learning new things with full dedication followed by international standards whereas minor errors of some players were eradicated during the friendly games. We went through every single player to check whether he finds anything complicated or not. The players also got the opportunity to get trained under the supervision of Brazilian physical trainer, Rodrigo Esteves, and goal-keeping coach, Marcelo Costa.”

“We had used modern resources for the betterment of players which provided us with a very good result and to be honest, it is really commendable that Pakistan Football Federation is supporting us with a financial boost. The boys are done with the first phase, and they are now eagerly waiting to shine in any international assignment,” the coach added.

Shehzad further said that for the 2 weeks break, the training plan has been given to every single player according to their specific role in the team. All the players should maintain their fitness as well as their technical and tactical training. Moreover, he also suggested all the players exercise regularly, take healthy food, and stay focused on fitness so they may restart their training without any hurdles.