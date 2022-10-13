Traders Threaten Non-Payment of Taxes

The trading community has announced non-payment of taxes until government seriously negotiates with them over intimidatory measures.

This was conveyed by President All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran Ajmal Baloch during a press conference.

Baloch, while criticizing the intimidatory tactics of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, said that traders will protest against the government in case Prime Minister doesn’t hear their pleas.

He stated that traders are jailed even for the slightest of mistakes. He also maintained that traders are the only ones to pay their taxes in the country.

Baloch alleged that the state machinery failed to timely react on Centaurs incident to deliberately afflict damage on traders. He urged the government not to impose section 144 in case of protests, as this proves disastrous for trade activities.

Ajmal Baloch also criticized the government for forcefully taking containers for road blockages.