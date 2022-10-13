Utility Stores Increase Prices of Various Items

The utility stores have jacked up the prices of several commodities including packaged milk, tea, cooking oil etc.

According to a notification issued by the Utility Stores Corporation, the price of one litre of milk has been increased by Rs. 20 to Rs. 217, while the price of 450 grams of tea has soared to Rs. 748 after an increase of Rs. 240.

The price of a 100-gram pack of tea bags has been jacked by Rs. 282 to Rs 580. The price of 1 kg and ghee and cooking oil has also surged by Rs. 141. 135-gram toothpaste saw an increase of Rs. 30, while a small packet of noodles has increased by Rs. 3.

According to the notification, the prices of baking powder, face cream, soap, shaving cream, mosquito repellent, glass cleaning lotion, and honey have also increased.