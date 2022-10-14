Education Ministry Extends Support to Meta & Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi for Gilgit Baltistan

A meeting presided by the Federal Secretary (Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training); Aamir Ashraf Khawaja was held at the Ministry of Federal Education’s office on Friday for implementation of the “WeThinkDigital Phase VI” in Gilgit Baltistan. Partners for the project i.e., Meta and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) attended the meeting which was organized to endorse the implementation of the project across 10 districts of Gilgit Baltistan.

WeThinkDigital Program provides resources to build a global community of responsible digital citizens equipped with skills for a digital world. The initiative aims to spread awareness among children/teachers/adolescents/youth/citizens aged 13-18 (grade 6 to grade 10) and above, to improve digital literacy and safe use of the internet through capacity building. The main objectives of the initiative are generating awareness regarding cyberbullying, safe internet practices, aiding children, adolescents, and youth groups on navigation of digital spaces and introduction of digital citizenship to children.

Speaking at the occasion, Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, Secretary MOFEPT emphasized on the strong need of creating awareness about malpractices taking place in the cyber world and partners’ role in keeping the children safe from it. Moreover, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, Additional Secretary MOFEPT stressed on the need to have an active partnership and collaboration to use the platform of Meta for facilitating students in Pakistan. MOFEPT also assured Meta and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi of its full support to make this program a success.

At this occasion, Yasas Vishuddhi Abeywickrama, Policy Programs Manager, South Asia at Meta also said “WeThinkDigital program which we launched in the country in 2020 has trained students in schools across the country in Pakistan. We hope to work together to further this work, including making digital literacy content available at scale.”

The meeting was attended by Baela Raza Jamil, CEO ITA and other representatives of the Ministry of Federal Education, ITA and Meta.