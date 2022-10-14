Former Cricketer Advises Indians to Attack Shaheen Afridi in T20 World Cup

Gautam Gambhir has advised Indian batters to bat with an attacking approach in order to tackle Shaheen Shah Afridi in the T20 World Cup 2022.

With India opening their World Cup campaign against Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi looks like a major threat for the Indian batters as he went through their top order like a knife through the butter the last time they faced each other. Amid the hype of the contest, Gambhir has suggested Indian batters to not play with a defensive mindset and try to score runs off Shaheen’s bowling.

When it comes to Shaheen Afridi, don’t look to survive. Look to score runs from him. Because the moment you look to survive, everything becomes really small. Whether it’s your back-lift, whether it’s your footwork, and obviously, in T20 cricket, you can’t look to survive.

“I know that he can be dangerous with the new ball, but again, irrespective, the Indian batters need to score more runs, get into better positions, and look to time the balls rather than to hit it. India will be fine because India has got the quality in their top 3 or 4 who can definitely take on Shaheen Shah Afridi,” he added.

Pakistan and India will face each other on 23rd October 2022 to begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaigns in Australia.