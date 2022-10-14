vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest – A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazing Awards

Smartphone maker vivo recently launched its latest X series smartphone, the vivo X80, in Pakistan which is a culmination of design, technology, and innovation.

Through the release of the latest X series device, vivo collaborated with renowned Pakistani Director Hamza Lari. As part of the “Stories Redefined” campaign, Hamza Lari directed a short film named “Imtehan”, shot entirely on vivo X80 — showcasing its Imaging Capabilities.

It aimed to provide professional filmmakers and photographers the opportunity to test the image quality of this newly launched smartphone.

Taking the success of the short film into account, vivo has initiated its Visual Creator Short Film contest globally.

Through this campaign, the brand encourages young directors, university students, and new-age filmmakers to take part in this competition by creating their own world of cinematography with the help of a smartphone.

The competition aims to unravel hidden talents in the world of cinematography through this challenge. The competition will run till October 24, 2022, in Pakistan.

Users are requested to upload their videos to social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) with the hashtag #vivoVisualCreator #OurStoryRedefined and tag (@) an official vivo account (local or global vivo account) in their posts.

The contestants would also need to email the video to [email protected] with their name, social media account/email address, county, and some personal remarks about the background of the video created.

Being one of the Jury members Xianhui Zhao, Imaging Expert at vivo, said, “The imaging technology of the X80 is designed to support filmmakers by providing them with a hassle-free tool that helps bring their vision to life.”

“This contest aims to encourage aspiring filmmakers and cinematographers to experiment and showcase their creative storytelling abilities, by providing them a platform for recognition and appreciation.”

“We welcome you to claim this as an opportunity for personal and professional learning and growth, and encourage you to participate in large numbers. We are sure that each participant will have something unique to offer, and we look forward to reviewing all the entries,” he added.

A total of 12 awards will be awarded to the contestants, including 5 Global Awards and 7 Regional Awards, for which the winners will be announced on November 11, 2022.

The award-winning contestants will receive a certificate, one vivo X80 series smartphone, professional reviews from the jury, a vivo official promotion, $3,000 for each of the regional awards, and $7,000 for each of the global awards as the prize reward from vivo for their excellent performance.

Hamza Lari, renowned director in Pakistan, said, “At the launch of vivo X80, I was surprised to see how flawless and powerful hardware has been inculcated in the smartphone, designed to create magic! ”

“Its tremendous features got me excited to shoot ‘Imtehan’ entirely on the X80. It has been a wonderful experience for me, the smartphone has definitely redefined the world of photography and videography to capture stories in a unique way.”

Adding further, he stated, “Working with vivo, I discovered that anyone with a desire to express themselves or tell a story already has the equipment needed in their hand. It is a unique opportunity given to participants to see the world through the lens of their passion.”

“I encourage emerging filmmakers to put their smartphones to use and experiment with distinctive styles when shooting films. It will help them gain new perspectives, which will eventually foster future filmmaking progress and bring novel ideas of storytelling to light.”

The film is shot beautifully using unique creative angles and shooting techniques like pan, dolly, tilt, and zoom. It depicts life in an ordinary setting and highlights the journey of students during exam time.

The imaging capabilities of the X80 provided the appropriate tools for successfully capturing the film’s nuanced and unconventional plot, which received critical acclaim from audiences and reviewers.

Overall, vivo smartphones have always gained recognition and attention for their camera and versatility but the synergy with ZEISS Professional Imaging has ensured that the users experience professional photography at its best.

vivo’s X80 features a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera, a 12 MP Portrait Camera, and a 12MP Wide-Angle Camera on the main panel that had made professional imaging a reality.

Furthermore, with ZEISS as a partner, comes ZEISS Professional Imaging which includes an array of features that enhances the camera system surpassing expectations.

Additionally, Sport Mode further enhanced X80’s dynamic capabilities with the wonders of Camera Panning throughout the shoot. This feature has portrait tracking technology, which can reduce motion blur caused by shaky hands.

Furthermore, the device’s Active Centering OIS System and 360° Horizon Leveling Stabilization feature maximize the stabilization range of each frame to ensure high video quality while shooting indoors or outdoors.

ZEISS T* Coating on rear cameras further enhanced light transmission and help to reduce night reflectivity such as flare and ghosting. vivo has always believed in cutting-edge photography and cinematography and will continue to aspire toward making superior technology accessible to everyone.

This contest is vivo’s way of promoting smartphone photography and videography in the country. As a brand that holds pride in its camera technology, vivo is rightfully the best host to take upon this challenge with the launch of the X80.

The X80 gives power to an average user to become a professional photographer and videographer just by using well-qualified equipment that is the all-new vivo X80.

For more information, please visit vivo’s official website.