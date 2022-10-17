Gwadar to be Connected with National Grid by March 2023; Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that the supply of electricity to Gwadar will be started from Iran in December this year and from National Grid in March 2023.

During a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong to discuss cooperation on energy and electricity projects, Iqbal remarked on the directions of the Prime Minister, the work on the electricity transmission lines in Gwadar is going on a fast track and will be completed in time.

ALSO READ Food Security is Likely to Get Worse

Ahsan Iqbal said that Balochistan’s prosperity is connected with the development of Gwadar and the incumbent government will complete all projects under CPEC in Gwadar.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The minister reiterated that the main objective of the CPEC is to promote the industrial sector in Pakistan.

He remarked that China’s cooperation to make Special Economic Zones a success is commendable and Pakistan will continue its efforts to complete the Zones.

ALSO READ Planning Ministry Presents Details of 28 Completed Projects Under CPEC

Ahsan Iqbal further added that self-reliance in the energy sector will stabilize the economy. He also assured the Chinese envoy that the incumbent is committed to completing the CPEC projects without any delay.