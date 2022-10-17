ICC Announces Huge Change to Covid-19 Restrictions for 2022 T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2022 kicked off in Australia on Sunday, 16 October, with Namibia defeating Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the opening match of the qualifying round at Kardinia Park, Geelong.

Meanwhile, ahead of the mega event, the International Cricket Council (ICC) provided relief to players over the Covid-19 restrictions, which have been a source of headache for players since its emergence in early 2020.

According to reports, the cricket authority has announced that there will be no mandatory Covid-19 testing during the event and that players who test positive for the virus will not be required to isolate themselves.

As per the details, if a player contracts Covid-19, the team doctor will determine whether the player is fit to participate or not, and the team will be allowed to make squad changes until infected player returns to the squad.

Last month, Pakistan right-arm pacer, Naseem Shah, contracted Covid-19 during the Karachi leg of the seven-match T20I series against England, requiring him to isolate himself at home ahead of the New Zealand tri-series.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the ICC has granted such relief as it had also allowed Australia and India’s women’s teams to play the final match of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games without Covid-19 testing.

