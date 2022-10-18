Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Summoned by FBR

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notice to him for calling tax records/documents for the tax year 2021.

According to a tweet of Rashid, the FBR notice has been issued to him to appear personally or through his counsel before October 21, 2022.

FBR notice to Ex Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to appear personally or through council before 21 October 2022 pic.twitter.com/u49PGspcWY — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) October 17, 2022

ALSO READ FBR Fails to Deduct Billions of Rupees in Withholding Tax

The tweet has also attached a portion of the notice claimed to be issued to him for conducting an income tax audit for the period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. However, the details of the document have not been uploaded with the tweet.

As per the picture of the notice issued through the FBR’s IRIS online system, the FBR has issued a notice under section 177(1) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 to Sheikh Rashid, calling for tax records for the period of the tax year 2021.