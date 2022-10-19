FBR Orders Officers to Only Use Official Email Addresses for Correspondence

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed all officers and officials at the Board to only use official email addresses to deal with the official correspondence with other departments and field formations.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the Board officers issued on Wednesday, it has been observed with serious concern that most of the officers of FBR usually do not use the official email for disposal of official correspondence which is a clear violation of SOPs/instructions.

In this regard, all the officers of FBR are directed to ensure the use of only official email IDs (tbr.gov.pk domain) for all types of official correspondence.

The instructions are issued with the approval of Member (IT), FBR, it added.