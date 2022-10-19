Punjab to Announce Class 12 Annual Exams Results Tomorrow

Punjab’s Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) are set to announce the results of the first annual examinations for class 12 (Intermediate part II) tomorrow.

As per the details, all provincial BISEs, including Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, will release results at the same time at 10 AM.

The annual examination of class 12 began on 19 June and ended on 4 July, while Class 11 examinations were conducted between 6 and 26 July, and its results will be announced on 17 November this year.

Also, class 9 annual examinations were taken from 26 May to 10 June and its results were declared on 19 September, while class 10 annual examinations started on 10 May and concluded on 25 May, and its results were published on 31 August.