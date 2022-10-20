Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Applies for Listing on PSX

Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited (AHDRML) has applied for listing on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to list Globe Residency REIT (GRR), which once approved would become Pakistan’s first listed Developmental REIT.

Globe Residency is a residential project comprising 2-bed and 3-bed apartments located at Naya Nazimabad, Karachi.

ALSO READ First REIT in Six Years to be Launched for a Project in Karachi

AHDRML is the REIT Management Company of GRR and Arif Habib Development and Engineering Consultants (Pvt.) Ltd is the Project Manager. In total, GRR is constructing nine towers, which were launched in November 2021 and will be ready for possession within 3 years.

The total number of apartments in the project is 1,344 of which 1,098 have already been sold including 408 apartments to Meezan Musharakah. Construction work is in full swing and the grey structure is targeted to be completed by September 2023.

The REIT fund size is Rs. 2.8 billion; Rs. 1.4 billion each of Debt and Equity and the project cost is estimated at Rs. 20 billion.

ALSO READ PSX Digitizes Listing Process With an Online Portal

Muhammad Ejaz, CEO, AHDRML stated, “Once PSX approves our application, 85 percent of equity units are proposed to be offered to 2,900 shareholders of Javedan Corporation Limited being the offeror. 10 percent of units will be offered to the public, whereas the remaining 5 percent will be offered to Real Estate Consultants of Naya Nazimabad. Arif Habib Group has always remained at the forefront, introducing new products to the market. Following the success of Dolmen City REIT, we are certain that the listing of GRR will also garner a similar response.”