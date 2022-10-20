Heartbreak for Namibia as Sri Lanka and Netherlands Qualify for Super 12s

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Oct 20, 2022 | 4:41 pm

Check out the full updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.

Group A of the qualifying round for the T20 World Cup 2022 has concluded with the UAE defeating Namibia by 7 runs in the final qualifier encounter, as Sri Lanka and the Netherlands advanced to the Super 12 rounds.

ALSO READ

After losing to Namibia by 55 in the curtain-raiser, the Dasun Shanaka-led side responded with two straight victories, defeating the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands in their final two encounters.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands, who were defeated by Sri Lanka by 16 runs in today’s match, finished second in group A standings by defeating UAE and Namibia respectively, and have successfully qualified for the next round.

As per the rules, the Islanders will go to play in Group A, while the Netherlands will head Group B in the Super 12 stages, which begin on Saturday, October 22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

ALSO READ

Here is the updated points table:

Group A

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate
Sri Lanka 3 2 1 0 4 +0.667
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 -0.162
Namibia 3 1 2 0 2 +0.730
UAE 3 1 2 0 2 -1.235

 

Imad Ali Jan

close
>