Heartbreak for Namibia as Sri Lanka and Netherlands Qualify for Super 12s

Group A of the qualifying round for the T20 World Cup 2022 has concluded with the UAE defeating Namibia by 7 runs in the final qualifier encounter, as Sri Lanka and the Netherlands advanced to the Super 12 rounds.

After losing to Namibia by 55 in the curtain-raiser, the Dasun Shanaka-led side responded with two straight victories, defeating the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands in their final two encounters.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands, who were defeated by Sri Lanka by 16 runs in today’s match, finished second in group A standings by defeating UAE and Namibia respectively, and have successfully qualified for the next round.

As per the rules, the Islanders will go to play in Group A, while the Netherlands will head Group B in the Super 12 stages, which begin on Saturday, October 22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

