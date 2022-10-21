English and Indian Legends Bet on Babar Azam to Become T20 World Cup’s Highest Scorer

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam, is regarded as one of the finest batters of the current era, having built his reputation across formats via his performance over many years and adding many batting records to his name.

The right-handed batter had finished the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE as the tournament’s leading run-scorer, scoring 303 runs in six innings at an average of 60.60 and a strike rate of 126.25, including four fifties.

Former England captain, Michael Vaughan and former Indian opener, Virender Sehwag believe the 28-year-old is in top form and would finish as the highest run-scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

While sharing their comments on the upcoming match between Pakistan and India, which will be played on Sunday, October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, the batting greats backed Babar to score heavily in the mega-event.

The former Indian opener said “Babar Azam from Pakistan. He has been extraordinary. Great fun to watch. There is a sense of calmness whenever Virat Kohli bats and you get something similar when watching Babar.”

“This year’s T20 World Cup, I am going with Babar Azam. Brilliant player, Pakistan’s opening batter. A great combination with Rizwan at the top of the order. So consistent, Babar Azam will score the most runs,” Vaughan said.

