Final Two Teams Book Their Place in T20 World Cup Super 12s

Check out the full updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.

Ireland and Zimbabwe have qualified for the Super 12 stages of the T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating the West Indies and Scotland in do-or-die encounters on Friday, October 21 at the Bellerive Oval in Australia.

Ireland stunned the two-time T20I World Cup winners, West Indies, by nine wickets in the first game of the day, while Zimbabwe overcame Scotland by five wickets in the second game to advance to the next round.

According to the rules, Ireland will play in Group A alongside the host side, Australia, the 2021 World Cup finalist, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will play in Group B alongside 2007 and 2009 champions, India and Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands.

It is worth noting that each team will play five matches in the Super 12 stages, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals. The Super 12 stages will kick off tomorrow, October 22 at SCG as Australia and New Zealand face-off.

Here is the updated points table:

Group A

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Zimbabwe 3 2 1 0 4 +0.200 Ireland 3 2 1 0 4 +0.105 Scotland 3 1 2 0 2 +0.304 West Indies 3 1 2 0 2 -0.563

Stay updated with the latest news in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022!