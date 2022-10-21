Grade 6 Students Allegedly Rape Their Class Fellow in Cadet College

Two class 6 students allegedly raped their class fellow in the hostel of a cadet college for boys in Murree. The local police jumped into action on the complaint of the victim’s father.

According to details, the victim called his father on Sunday and told him about the harrowing incident. They went to the police to report the incident.

The 12-year-old victim alleged that four persons, including two of his classmates, entered his room after midnight, and his class fellows sexually abused him.

A police team went to the college to arrest the offenders. However, it faced strong resistance from the administrative staff and students, who disputed the incident by saying that it could not happen because the hostel is heavily guarded.

The college staff allegedly fired gunshots and pelted stones at the police officers as well as damaged the official police vehicle. They also locked the officers in the principal’s office.

Ultimately, the police team was able to arrest two primary suspects. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against them and further investigation is underway. Whereas, the police is making raids to arrest the accomplices as well.