Former Indian Opener Rates Pakistan’s Bowling Attack The Best in T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s pace unit has been lauded for their outstanding performances in the Asia Cup 2022, the England T20I series, and the tri-nation series in New Zealand despite their key pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi not being a part of the team.

Recently, former Indian batter, Gautham Gambhir, also heaped praise on the national bowling unit, as he rated Pakistan’s bowling unit the finest in the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup.

While speaking in an interview he said, “Pakistan is the only team with three bowlers who can bowl at the speed of 140 plus. Comparing it with other teams, Australia has one bowler who can bowl at 140 plus while England has Mark Wood who can bowl at 150 plus.”

If you talk about the Pakistan pace attack, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi, all can bowl at a good speed. Thus their fast bowling is their biggest strength

It should be noted that the star pacer, Shaheen Afridi, returned to the national side last week ahead of the warm-up games after a three-month hiatus owing to an injury sustained during the Test series against Sri Lanka.

The left-arm bowler made the playing XI against England in the first warm-up match, conceding only 7 runs in two overs, then claimed two quick wickets against Afghanistan in his first spell in the second match.

