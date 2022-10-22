Rohit Sharma Worried About Pakistan’s ‘Great Bowling Attack’

Pakistan and India will face off in the first encounter of their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign tomorrow, October 23, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, with all spectator tickets sold out months ago.

It will be the third encounter between the two sides this year, with India winning against Pakistan by five wickets in the 2022 Asia Cup group stage and the Men in Green defeating Rohit Sharma’s side by the same margin in the Super 4s stage.

Earlier today, India captain, Rohit Sharma, stated that his team is aware that Pakistan has a great bowling unit, but he also expressed pleasure with his batting unit, saying “our batting is also very experienced.”

The India captain remarked during a press conference ahead of the high-octane clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground that it will be a tremendous encounter when two such competitors come face-to-face.

While answering a question regarding team India’s preparation and strategy against the Men in Green Rohit added, “We know Pakistan’s bowling will challenge us but our batters will be ready for the challenge.”

It is worth noting that the Super 12 stages of the marquee tournament kicked off today at Sydney Cricket Ground, where New Zealand defeated the host team, Australia by 89 runs in the opening match.

