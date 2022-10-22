Samsung Launches Its Most Affordable A-Series Phone to Date

Samsung Galaxy A04 series has expanded quite a bit ever since it launched last month. We already have the Galaxy A04s and A04 Core, but now we are getting a brand new A04e, which may just be the cheapest phone in the lineup so far.

Samsung has quietly unveiled the Galaxy A04e in a few markets and it’s mostly the same as the base Galaxy Ao4, but with a downgraded camera and less RAM. It has the same 6.5-inch PLS LCD (not as good as IPS) with 720p resolution, but it lacks the 90Hz refresh rate from the A04s.

Once again, Samsung has not unveiled the chipset, but it is rumored to be the Helio G35. It has almost the same configuration as the SoC on the base Galaxy A04, so we suspect that they share the same chip. Memory options include 3 to 4 GB RAM and 32 GB/64 GB/128 GB storage variants with a memory card slot onboard.

The 50MP main camera has been downgraded to 13MP, but the secondary 2MP sensor remains the same, and so does the 5MP selfie camera. The 5,000 mAh battery also remains unchanged and there is no fast charging support.

Samsung has not revealed pricing or availability details just yet. But since the standard Galaxy A04 launched for around $150, we expect this one to cost around $100 only.

Specifications