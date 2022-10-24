Infinix Hot 20 Play Launched For Under $200

The Infinix Hot 20 family is expanding once again. After Hot 20, Hot 20i, Hot 20s, and a few others, we are now receiving the Hot 20 Play which, from the looks of it, is just as affordable as its siblings. That being said, pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed.

Design and Display

The Hot 20 Play is a tall phone thanks to its IPS LCD sized at 6.82-inches with 720p (1640 x 720 px) resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for scrolling. It follows the same design language as its other Hot 20 siblings with a textured rear panel and two distinct camera cutouts for the larger sensors. The fingerprint sensor resides on the back.

Internals and Software

On the inside, the phone is powered by MediaTek’s budget Helio G37 SoC and there are multiple storage options to choose from. You can pick between 64 GB and 128 GB storage space, but there is only a single 4 GB RAM option. You can expand storage through a microSD card.

The software side is covered by Infinix’s XOS UI on top of Android 12 OS.

Cameras

Despite the three cutouts on the back, there are only two cameras including a 13MP main sensor and a secondary unspecified AI sensor. Video recording goes up to 1080 30 FPS and there are loads of AI features and filters to choose from.

The selfie camera is an 8MP shooter that is also capable of 1080p video recording at 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

The massive 6,000 mAh battery can also act as a power bank for your accessories thanks to its reverse charging capabilities. It also has support for 18W wired charging.

Pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed, but since similar Infinix Hot phones sit around the $150 mark, we expect the same from the Hot 20 Play.

Infinix Hot 20 Play Specifications