Infinix Hot 20 4G Launched With 90Hz Display and 50MP Camera for $125

Infinix has launched a number of Hot 20 series smartphones, including the Hot 20 5G, Hot 20s, and Hot 20i in the last few months.

The latest addition to this series, the Hot 20 4G, makes it even more confusing.

Let’s dive into the details.

Design and Display

Infinix Hot 20 4G features a 6.82-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch-sampling rate along with a punch-hole camera at the top center.

It has a polycarbonate body over a flat frame design that has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

ALSO READ OGRA Seeks Public Comments Before Granting License to PGPL

Internals and Software

It is powered with the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and comes in two variants, one with 4 GB RAM and the other with 6 GB RAM. Both models provide the same storage option of 128 GB, which can be expanded with a microSD card. For software, it has an Android 12 OS with XOS 10.6.

Cameras

Its rear camera can shoot at 50MP, while at the same time the phone also features an AI lens and an LED flash at the back. Meanwhile, it has an 8MP selfie camera that also offers facial unlock.

Battery and Pricing

Infinix Hot 20 4G is packed with a massive 5,000 mAH battery, which supports 18W charging through USB-C. In Thailand, its 4 GB RAM version is priced at $125 while the 6 GB RAM variant costs around $142. Its price will be higher here due to taxes.

ALSO READ Top Auditor Questions Lack of Transparency in Duty Exemptions Given by FBR

Infinix Zero Ultra Specifications