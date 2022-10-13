Infinix Hot 20 4G Launched With 90Hz Display and 50MP Camera for $125

Infinix has launched a number of Hot 20 series smartphones, including the Hot 20 5G, Hot 20s, and Hot 20i in the last few months.
The latest addition to this series, the Hot 20 4G, makes it even more confusing.
Let’s dive into the details.
Design and Display
Infinix Hot 20 4G features a 6.82-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch-sampling rate along with a punch-hole camera at the top center.
It has a polycarbonate body over a flat frame design that has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Internals and Software
It is powered with the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and comes in two variants, one with 4 GB RAM and the other with 6 GB RAM. Both models provide the same storage option of 128 GB, which can be expanded with a microSD card. For software, it has an Android 12 OS with XOS 10.6.
Cameras
Its rear camera can shoot at 50MP, while at the same time the phone also features an AI lens and an LED flash at the back. Meanwhile, it has an 8MP selfie camera that also offers facial unlock.
Battery and Pricing
Infinix Hot 20 4G is packed with a massive 5,000 mAH battery, which supports 18W charging through USB-C. In Thailand, its 4 GB RAM version is priced at $125 while the 6 GB RAM variant costs around $142. Its price will be higher here due to taxes.
Infinix Hot 20 4G Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2 GHz Arm Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Arm Mali-G52
- OS: Android 12, XOS 10.6
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 6.82’ IPS LCD with 720 x 1640 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
- Memory:
- RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 50MP, f/1.6, (wide), ½.8″, AI Lens
- Front: 8MP
- Colors: Sonic Black, Legend White, Tempo Blue, Fantasy Purple
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 18W charging
- Price: 4 GB RAM ($125), 6 GB RAM ($142)