PTV Launches Official App for T20 World Cup Live Streaming

Pakistan Television (PTV) has soft-launched its official over-the-top (OTT) Platform known as “PTVFLIX.” OTT is a media service that is offered directly to viewers over the internet.

PTVFLIX has been developed by Z2C Limited, a Karachi-based communications company that aims to monetize entertainment, social, sports, and commerce.

For the time being, PTVFLIX will only stream the matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in HD quality. The application will target areas other than sports in the coming future.

As for the sign-up experience, it is a pretty straightforward process. Where the user experience is concerned, the application offers an immersive experience as the video quality is HD and there are no ads and charges, although for the time being.

The Super 12s of the T20 World Cup are well underway. On Sunday, arch-rivals Pakistan and India took on each other. The latter emerged victorious by 4 wickets courtesy of questionable umpiring.

Pakistan sits at the fifth spot in Group 2 standings. Pakistan will face Zimbabwe on Thursday and the Netherlands on Sunday. The Green Shirts will play South Africa and Bangladesh on the same days of the following week respectively.

Visit the Play Store to download the PTVFLIX application.