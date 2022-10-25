Deadline for Encashment of Prize Bonds Extended

The government has extended the last date for the encashment/conversion/redemption of National Prize Bonds (NPBs) once again.

According to a notification issued by Finance Division, the government has extended the last date of Rs. 40,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 7,500 denomination National Prize Bonds withdrawn from circulation up to June 30, 2023.

The last date for

encashment/conversion/redemption of National Prize Bonds of Rs.7,500,Rs.15,000,Rs.25,000 & Rs.40,000 denomination is

extended upto 30th June, 2023.The procedure of encashment/conversion/redemption shall remain the same. — National Savings (@savingsgovpk) October 25, 2022

In a circular issued to the Presidents/CEOs of commercial banks, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has asked that all branches shall be advised to accept requests for encashment/conversion/redemption of cited denominations from the general public till June 30, 2023.

Further, the banks shall submit branch/region-wise consolidated data of cited denomination NPBs held by them on the last date i.e. June 30, 2023, latest by July 4, 2023, as per the instructions.

The federal government had stopped the sale of these four prize bonds to support the documentation of the national economy.