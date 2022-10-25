English Star Danial Ibrahim Talks About His Experience for Sussex and Gawadar Sharks

English star Danial Ibrahim featured in the inaugural edition of Pakistan Junior League for Gawadar Sharks as he played his first-ever tournament in Pakistan which is his parents’ homeland. The youngster, before making it to the PJL, also displayed his class in County Championship for Sussex.

While talking to ProPakistani about his first experience while playing in Pakistan, Danial Ibrahim said, “My mum and my dad are from Pakistan, both of their families are from here and my dad also played first-class cricket here.”

He further talked about his journey in PJL, saying, “The tournament has been great. Everyone has been so welcoming. The coaching staff is brilliant. The team is brilliant. The overall standard of the tournament has also been great and it’s a good challenge.”

Danial also revealed that his English teammates also wished to play in PJL if only they were a couple of years younger to fit in the U-19 league.

The star batter is a part of Sussex County Cricket Club where he became the youngest player to score a half-century when he was only 16. When questioned about the difference in the environment of Sussex and Gawadar Sharks’ dressing rooms, Danial Ibrahim told that he received an equal amount of support from both teams.

Talking about his time at Sussex, the young batter told that he feels grateful for the opportunity. Danial Ibrahim also told that he is aiming to score more runs in the upcoming seasons after he scored his first-class century in the last match of the recent edition.

Comparing the conditions in England and Pakistan, Danial Ibrahim told that the pitches are slower and less bouncy in Pakistan so the batters need to stay on the front foot.

English batter is also looking forward to participating in Pakistan Super League in the future. Sharing his views about PSL, Danial Ibrahim said, “I obviously watch it. It would be great to be a part of it someday. Talking to everyone they think that PSL is probably one of the best leagues in the world if not the best, with the quality of the fast bowlers, spin bowlers, and the batters as well.”