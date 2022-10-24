Pakistani Truck Art Reaches Qatar Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar will host the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which will be held from November 20 to December 18. It will also be the first World Cup to be held in the Arab world, and just the second in Asia.

Earlier this month, a contingent of the Pakistan Army arrived in Doha, Qatar, to take over security arrangements for the showpiece event, which includes the security of stadiums and hotels in the Arab country.

Moreover, as part of a special art invitation from the Qatar Museum in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2022, Pakistani artists from team Phool Patti developed a truck art mural in Qatar.

According to the details, the mural is approximately 23×33 feet in size and is located at the Al Mansoura Metro Station on the Doha Metro’s Green Line, which serves the Al Mansoura District and Najma District.

On its social media handle, team Phool Patti wrote “We are invited to an official partnership with the Qatar museum for its Local program, Jedariart, in Doha this year 2022.”

“Phool Patti team under the leadership of Founder Ali Salman Anchan and other members Mumtaz Ahmad, and Muhammad Amin, is proud to be promoting Pakistani truck art and the beauty of Pakistan’s heritage and art in Doha, Qatar.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick-off on 20 November as hosts Qatar face Ecuador in the opening encounter.