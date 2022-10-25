Ex-Aussie Captain Urges ICC to Change Rules After Controversial Pakistan-India Clash

Former Australian captain, Mark Taylor, has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to change the controversial free-hit rule that proved to be a game-changing moment in Pakistan’s blockbuster clash against arch-rivals India in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The 57-year-old believes that the batting side is able to get an advantage twice from one mistake of the bowling side which is unfair. He stated that the batting side should only get an advantage of a free hit and they shouldn’t benefit twice in what would be considered a wicket in normal circumstances.

I think if the batter is bowled or caught off the free hit, you’re not out, but the ball should then be dead; that would be fair and reasonable. You’ve got the advantage of not being out off a free hit, but you shouldn’t benefit a second time from what would normally be considered a dismissal

Taylor’s comments came after the controversial decision during the final over of the match. India’s star batter, Virat Kohli, was able to run three extras despite being bowled off a free hit. Many cricket fans questioned the rule as they believed that the ball should have been deemed ‘dead’ after the batter was bowled, even off a free hit. The three runs proved to be crucial as India chased down 16 runs in the final over and registered a nail-biting victory over the Men in Green.

Taylor believes that the ICC will look into the matter after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup and will alter the rule which changed the outcome of the high-octane clash.

